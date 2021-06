LEWISTOWN – State police are out with details on a Saturday morning motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a man from Snyder County.

Troopers at Lewistown tell us, 39-year-old Ryan Barger of Beavertown crashed his motorcycle around 10am Saturday. They say he was riding on Route 322 in Armagh Township, Mifflin County, went off the road on a curve and hit guardrail. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

State police say he was wearing a helmet at the time.