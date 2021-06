MOUNT CARMEL – In Mount Carmel, organizers of a vaccine clinic say they are accepting walk-ins today (Wednesday, June 9, 2021). They are going to be open for drive-through and walk-ins until 2pm.

Central Susquehanna Opportunities has a clinic on the campus of Mount Carmel schools.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free to the public and state health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.