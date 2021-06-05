Shikellamy Holds In-Person, ‘Impossible’ Outdoor Graduation

SUNBURY — As one of the student speakers noted…the Shikellamy seniors, and the district, pulled off what might have seemed like it was going to be impossible; an in-person school year, and an in-person graduation. Over 150 graduates were in the Shikellamy stadium and heard senior Destiny Lopez sing the national anthem.

Kelly Sprenkel was the Valedictorian and used several Walt Disney quotes to congratulate the students for doing the impossible, including having a full year of in-person classes with very few academic interruptions:

“The last piece of advice I’m going to leave you with is one last quote by Walt Disney. It’s probably one of my favorite quotes of all time, and I do hope you follow his advice, ‘All of our dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them,” she said.

She said the students endured the pandemic interrupted previous school year, and returned last fall to masking requirements, face shields and Plexiglas shields separating students, staff and teachers.

Danville Area School District also held their graduation Friday night.

Shikellamy graduation ceremonies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2YUmTPXBkk