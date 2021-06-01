Memorial Day Observations Held Throughout Valley

SUNBURY – Sunbury American Legion Post 201 held their parade and services at the Spruce Street Cemetery. Participating was speaker Richard Cassem II, Lieutenant Colonel US Army (Retired). Also present and participating Sunbury City Band, 1st Sgt. Daniel Alderson, Commander, VFW Post 1532, Boy Scout Troop 331, Shikellamy High School Band, and Sunbury Fire Police.

Also, Sunbury Fire Department, Sunbury Police, Sunbury Motor Company, Coopers Battery B, Kim Heck, Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 201, Sunbury Joint Veterans Honor Guard, and others. Joint Veterans Chairmen Joe Yankoskie and Roger Martz. Commander Post 201 Roger Martz. Honor Guard Joe Yankoskie, Will Hathaway, Roger Martz and Alvin Berie.

In Northumberland, Father John Hoke, a US Air Force veteran spoke of his father, a World War II soldier. Numerous other participants and observers saw the parade and observance in Riverview Cemetery.