Free Fishing Day This Sunday, May 30, on PA Waterways

This Weekend Marks the Unofficial Start to Boating Season, Commission Reminds of Safety

HARRISBURG – Memorial Day weekend unofficially begins the start of boating season for many and Mike Parker Communications Director with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says it’s also National Safe Boating Week.

“Many people you have on board, one or ten, or anywhere in between or above, you have to have at least one life jacket on board per person. If you’re boating with children and you have a child out there on a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, they must always wear their life jacket.”

He says boaters should make sure their life jackets fit properly and are designed for the kind of water activity they are doing. Parker says it’s also a good time to remind people to use common sense and caution to avoid Boating Under the Influence, or BUI.

“Don’t drive drunk out on the roadways, you know, the same rules apply out on the water. Whether that’s the big twin engine boat or pontoon boat you’re having a party on out in the river or the unpowered kayak floating down the stream, impairment is the same.”

Parker expects waterways and parks to be busy again this year, after increased usage during the pandemic. He says people can take advantage of Free Fishing Days, this weekend on Sunday, May 30 and then again later in the summer on Sunday, July 4.

“People had a great time last year and certainly at the Fish and Boat Commission, that’s one of our goals too, to keep people engaged and welcome them back and retain them. There’s plenty of space out there on the waterways for everyone.”

For more information on boating safety, free fishing days, licensing and more, go to www.fishandboat.com. You can also hear the full interview with Mike Parker on the WKOK Podcast page.