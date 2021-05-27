Rail Authority Optimistic After Earning Day in Court vs. Carload

Rail Authority Earns Day in Court vs. Carload

LEWISBURG – SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority says it’s finally getting its day in court as ongoing litigation against an Allegheny County company continues. SEDA-COG officials say a Clinton County judge issued an order clarifying North Shore Railroad’s counterclaim is ‘an active legal matter’ – meaning the Valley company will head to court against Carload Express.

The case has been a years-long court battle over who gets to operate five shortline railroads in the Central Pennsylvania region.

Last October, SEDA-COG lost the case in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court when Carload Express was awarded a seven-year, multi-million dollar contract on what was ruled a passing vote. SEDA-COG’s argument has been over how many votes are needed to constitute a quorum, as six board members had abstained at the time to avoid any appearance of bias.