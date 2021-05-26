Mount Pleasant Mills Man in Jail after Short Foot Chase with Police

Snyder County Man Arrested After Foot Chase with State Police

SELINSGROVE – A Mount Pleasant Mills man was taken into custody after leading police on a foot chase in Snyder County. State police in Selinsgrove say 42-year old Robert Eichman was pulled over on Route 104 in Franklin Township for a traffic violation. It happened on May 19 at 1:47 p.m. That’s when police say Eichman stopped his car, got out, and fled on foot.

After what police describe as a short pursuit on foot, Eichman was located and taken into custody. Charges were filed in District Court and he was taken to Snyder County Prison for unrelated warrants.