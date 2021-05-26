Mount Pleasant Mills Man in Jail after Short Foot Chase with Police

WKOK Staff | May 26, 2021 |

Snyder County Man Arrested After Foot Chase with State Police

SELINSGROVE – A Mount Pleasant Mills man was taken into custody after leading police on a foot chase in Snyder County. State police in Selinsgrove say 42-year old Robert Eichman was pulled over on Route 104 in Franklin Township for a traffic violation. It happened on May 19 at 1:47 p.m. That’s when police say Eichman stopped his car, got out, and fled on foot.

After what police describe as a short pursuit on foot, Eichman was located and taken into custody. Charges were filed in District Court and he was taken to Snyder County Prison for unrelated warrants.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff