Fatal Fire in Sunbury Friday Afternoon, 63-Year-Old Man Dead

SUNBURY – Volunteer firefighters were called to a double-home in Sunbury Friday afternoon where an out of control fire claimed a life. Fire chiefs tell us the man who died was an occupant on one side of a double home at 531 Oberdorf Street, in the hill section of the city.

63-year-old Lonnie Melton has been identified as the victim. He was trapped in the fire, taken to the hospital where he died. The fire is thought to be accidental and is under investigation. A state police fire marshal will help in the investigation of the fatal house fire in Sunbury Friday.