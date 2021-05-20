Masking Optional Outdoors, Required Indoors at Selinsgrove Schools

Selinsgrove Schools Amend Masking Policy

SELINSGROVE – Face coverings are no longer required outdoors, but still are required indoors in the Selinsgrove Area School District. Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski made that announcement to parents late Wednesday afternoon.

He says students, staff, and families are not required to wear face coverings outdoors, including at arrival and pick-up, recess, gym, field day, and more. Younger students may be walking from their classroom to outdoors without masking as well.

However, face coverings are still mandatory for everyone indoors and for transportation. One exception could be temperatures during the afternoon bus run.

Dr. Jankowski says those who want to continue wearing face coverings outdoors can do so, but parents of younger students should communicate those expectations to teachers.