AP: Former US Congressman Lou Barletta is Running for Governor

WKOK Staff | May 17, 2021 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania.

Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.

Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, has far more electoral experience than any other potential challenger for the GOP nomination. That includes having introduced himself to voters in a statewide campaign in his 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Barletta said that, if elected, he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, while also aiming to overhaul Pennsylvania’s election law and fight illegal immigration, a long-time pet issue for Barletta that helped build his political reputation.
Barletta’s only declared primary opponent is Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner. After that, several others are seriously considering it. That includes U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser — who succeeded Barletta in Congress — and William McSwain, the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under Trump.
Barring something unforeseen, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro will seek the Democratic nomination. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally term-limited.
Besides being at ease in front of a microphone, Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with Trump.
Barletta was one of the first members of Congress to endorse Trump in 2016′s Republican presidential primary.
He went on to serve as Trump’s campaign co-chair in Pennsylvania that year and on Trump’s transition team before becoming one of the former president’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill. (AP)
About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff