Susquehanna University Graduates 500 in Staggered Weekend Ceremonies

2021 Susquehanna Graduates Walk the Stage in First Weekend of Commencement Ceremonies

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University hosted in-person and on-campus commencement ceremonies for the class 2021 over the weekend. This year’s graduates were the first to walk the stage as part of the 163rd Commencement ceremonies, which were grouped by majors and held over three different times both Saturday and Sunday.

President Jonathan Green conferred degrees upon 510 graduates in the School of Arts and Sciences and the Sigmund Weis School of Business in the Garret Sports Complex on campus. He congratulated the students for the sacrifices they made to ensure a successful on-campus learning experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were limited to 4 guests, but families were able to attend in-person. A graduation ceremony will be held again next weekend on May 22nd for the Class of 2020.

Dr. Sudip Bose, a world-leading emergency medicine physician, combat veteran, professor, and entrepreneur virtually delivered the keynote address to the live audience.