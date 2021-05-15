Hospitals, Businesses, and Other Entities Still Require Masking

LEWISBURG – The federal CDC and state masking guidelines have been eased for vaccinated individuals but many entities including hospitals, businesses and schools say they’ll keep their masking order in place.

At Evangelical Community Hospital, William Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer told us, the new guidelines from the state and federal government don’t apply to healthcare facilities, “Evangelical Community Hospital is still an active COVID-19 environment and is still requiring all employees, volunteers, visitors, and patients arriving for appointments and procedures to wear a mask when inside an Evangelical facility.” You can read that full statement at WKOK.com.

A Geisinger, a spokesman said, “Wearing a mask is still required in all Geisinger hospitals, clinics and office buildings.”

Weis Markets spokesman said, “While we review the CDC’s new mask advisory, we will continue to comply with local and state guidelines requiring people to wear masks indoors. Our associates will continue to wear masks while working indoors to ensure their safety and the safety of our customers, and we hope customers will comply with these indoor mask guidelines.”

Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, said they’ll keep their existing masking policy and COVID-19 protocols in place, in part, because they are working very well, but she does say, doffing masks will happen.

“Hopefully, that will be soon, but it will likely mean that we end this school year in five weeks wearing masks. Let’s look forward to a brighter school year in 2021-22. More will be known and understood about COVID-19, and we will be stronger with that knowledge,” she said.