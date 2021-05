State Police at Selinsgrove Seek Missing Person

MIDDLEBURG – Middleburg man has been missing for more than a week . . . State police at Selinsgrove are investigating a report from the family of 47-year-old Shane Bingaman. They say has not been seen or heard from since May 6.

Troopers ask anyone with information on Bingaman’s whereabouts, please contact police at (570) 374-8145.