HARRISBURG – There are more downward trends for COVID-9 in Pennsylvania…the state Department of Health says nearly 4.1 million people are fully vaccinated, that’s about 47.3% of Pennsylvania adults. As for local vaccine data, 682 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine.

359 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 65,044 people in the county have been vaccinated. Snyder County has 105 more doses in arm for a total of 23,525. Union County resident have 194 new doses for a total of 29,157 and Montour County, 24 more shots for a total 19,213.

Statewide hospitalizations remain about the same, with 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 390 patients are in an intensive care unit and 237 are on a ventilator.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has two new coronavirus patients for a total of 40, with 16 in intensive care, and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has three patients, including one in the ICU. No change at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg where they have 13 COVID patients, with one in intensive care.

Overall, the state also says there were 1,643 additional new positive cases of COVID-19. Locally, there were 28 new cases; Northumberland County has 17 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,448. Snyder County has four new cases for a total of 3,612. Union County has four new cases for a total of 6,051. Montour County has three new cases for a total of 1,987.

In Pennsylvania, the state also reported 27 new deaths for a total of 26,724 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally: Northumberland County still has a total of 348, Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63.

Bucknell University, which has had 571 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has 10 active cases, all among students; according to the university. Susquehanna University now has four active student cases, which is half the number reported yesterday. They’ve had 157 total cases this semester.

Also in Friday’s update, the state Department of Health stated fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).