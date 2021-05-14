Man Arrested for Murder of Missing McClure Woman

UNDATED – State police say a man has been arrested in the murder of a missing woman from Snyder County. Troopers Friday said 42-year-old Harold Haulman III, who has no address, was charged with killing 25-year-old Tianna Phillips of McClure. He’s already facing charges involving the death of a Bloomsburg woman in Luzerne County.

Haulman s charged with one count of criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse and he is in the Luzerne County Prison without bail. Phillips was reported missing in 2018 and her body was found in a wooded area of Butler Township, Luzerne County. Troopers say they conducted an exhaustive investigation involving state and local police, district attornies from several counties, and others.