Rosancrans Shares High Hopes and Big Goals for Sunbury

High Hopes and Big Goals from Rosancrans for Sunbury

SUNBURY – One candidate for Sunbury City Council has high hopes and big goals for city’s future if elected to Sunbury City Council next Tuesday.

Victoria Rosancrans is seeking a spot on council on the Democratic ticket and says one of those goals is filling the city with more businesses. She’s already highly impressed by that progress, “Even during COVID, we’ve had a lot of growth in our downtown. We’ve got little businesses popping up here and there, we’ve had some businesses that have outgrown their space so they’ve moved, but we also need to look at throughout the city and there’s some key facilities we need to look at. One is the Glenn Raven site which DRIVE has done a great job there, and the Celotex site.”

Rosancrans also wants to make sure citizens are well-informed, an endeavor she’s already started, “I started back in the winter time and just started sharing things that were going on and people were messaging me saying, ‘Thank you, because I wouldn’t know what’s going on.’ And I thought ‘Wow, ok.’ So we really need to get our citizens informed, so I came up with the Sunbury Informed Facebook group.’

She also wants to work on improving Sunbury’s image, but she says that starts with residents, “If you’re walking out of your home and there’s garbage on the ground, pick it up. So let’s do ‘Adopt A Block’ and every block in our city get adopted. So it really starts with the citizens, This is your home, let’s keep it clean. My big thing to also is try to empower the citizens to get involved.”

Rosancrans also has plans for a strategic management planning program audit and five-year plan towards those issues. She’s currently Sunbury Rotary Vice President/President-Elect, and has been leading the ‘Flags for Heroes’ project. You can hear more about her candidacy on the WKOK Podcast Page.