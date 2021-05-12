PennDOT Advises of Lane Closures on Route 45 in Mifflinburg

Route 45 Lane Closures

MOUNTOURSVILLE – PennDOT says motorists should be aware of two days of lane restrictions on Route 45 near Mifflinburg this week. Crews will be doing road repairs and patching along the road between Forest Hill Road and Buffalo Creek Road.

The work will start this Thursday and continue on Friday, drivers should expect single lane conditions with flagging while work is underway. All work will be done during the daylight hours.

As always, PennDOT is advising all drivers to be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com