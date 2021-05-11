Locally Up 60-Cents, Cyber Attack Helps Push Up Gas Prices

Gas Prices Rise After Cyberattack

HARRISBURG – A cyberattack to The Colonial Pipeline has led to the company shutting down all of their lines, leading to what could become a challenge for the fuel business. The attack halted operations, and will push up gas prices across the country.

The National average of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Averaging $2.95 per gallon today. The national average is up 10 cents per gallon from just a month ago.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in just this past week, and 10.2 cents per gallon this past month. The average price today is $3.08, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Gasbuddy’s daily survey includes 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania and updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering roughly 150,000 stations nationwide.