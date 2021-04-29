PA US Senators, Valley Lawmakers On President Biden’s Speech

WASHINGTON DC – Pennsylvania’s US Senators, and two Valley lawmakers, weighed in on President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of the Congress. Senator Pat Toomey said Pres. Biden’s call for unity has ‘rung hollow,’ but Senator Bob Casey said, “These plans are what will allow our country to build back better.”

US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) said, “In his first 100 days as president, Joe Biden has demonstrated he cares more about appeasing the far left than working to benefit and unite our country.” Congressman Dan Mueser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) said, “Tonight, President Biden laid out an extreme, left-wing policy wish list that will raise taxes, stifle economic growth, and increase Americans dependence on the government.”

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement after President Biden’s address to the Joint Session of Congress:

“At his Inauguration, President Biden called for national unity while stressing that he would be a president for all Americans – not just those who supported him. To date, these words have rung hollow. The Biden White House has focused most of its energy on forcing through aspects of the left-wing wish list, either by executive order or partisan legislation, while stonewalling most Republican ideas and input. Tonight’s announcement of a new, dramatic, and costly expansion of the welfare state – paid for by massive tax increases – is yet another example of this hyper-partisan approach that the Biden administration has deployed since January.

“I do not expect to agree with President Biden on most policy issues. But there are areas we can work together, including rebuilding our roads and bridges, expanding firearm background checks, and forging new free trade agreements. I have made this clear to the president and his team and I hope he will take me and other Republicans who have done the same up on our offers.”

Washington, D.C.– Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s first joint address to Congress:

“Over nearly 100 days, President Biden and Vice President Harris have worked to get the COVID-19 public health emergency under control, pass historic rescue legislation to provide relief for working families and lay out a vision for what ‘building back better’ is all about. During his address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden demonstrated that he and Democrats in Congress aren’t done making progress for working families and children. In addition to continuing our work to defeat COVID-19, Congress has an obligation pass the American Jobs Plan in order to rebuild our roads and bridges, invest in high-speed broadband for all Americans and ensure that seniors, individuals with disabilities and workers benefit from a historic investment in home and community-based services, especially to help the more than 16,000 Pennsylvanians on waiting lists. We must also pass the American Families Plan in order to provide economic security and opportunity to all working families. It includes a priority that I have worked on since I began serving in the U.S. Senate- investments in early learning and universal Pre-K. Early learning investments are essential to giving children a strong, smart start to their lives. When a child learns more earlier in life, they earn more later in our workforce. Together, these plans are what will allow our country to build back better. In just 100 days, the Biden-Harris Administration and Democrats in Congress have laid a foundation for change that will transform the lives of our families and children. It’s time to keep going.”

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) today released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s address before a joint session of Congress:

“In his first 100 days as president, Joe Biden has demonstrated he cares more about appeasing the far left than working to benefit and unite our country. With the slimmest majority in modern political history, President Biden and the Democrats have spent trillions of taxpayer dollars, eliminated good-paying energy jobs, and created a crisis at our southern border—opening it to human traffickers and illegal drugs. His latest multi-trillion-dollar spending plan, announced tonight, would bankrupt our kids, our families, and our nation’s economic future.

“The Republican vision for America is predicated on the idea that Americans should keep more of their own money and make more of their own choices. What our nation needs now more than ever is a government willing to get out of the way and allow its people to reclaim control of their lives.”

POTTSVILLE, PA — This evening, Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) released the following statement after President Biden’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“Tonight, President Biden laid out an extreme, left-wing policy wish list that will raise taxes, stifle economic growth, and increase Americans dependence on the government.

“Although I was not invited to President Biden’s Joint Address tonight, I did attend his Inauguration where he promised his Administration would govern with unity and bipartisanship. However, in its first 100 days the Biden Administration has done everything but that, instead choosing a go-it-alone, my way or the highway approach to everything from the so-called ‘Rescue Plan’ which was not focused on defeating the virus or economic recovery, to the crisis at our southern border, to his recent multi-trillion-dollar spending proposals.

“From his first day in office, President Biden issued dozens of executive orders that have raised energy prices, encouraged our adversaries, and created a catastrophe at the Mexican border. Further, the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats passed a partisan $1.9 trillion ‘Covid relief’ bill, less than 10% of which was focused on actual Covid Relief.

“Combined with his $2.25 trillion Green New Deal ‘Infrastructure’ plan, the $1.8 trillion ‘American Families Plan’ introduced tonight would implement a nanny state that will cost taxpayers over $4 trillion. President Biden plans to pay for these progressive giveaways by raising taxes on millions of hard-working families and businesses large and small, many of whom have suffered tremendously over the last year.

“At a time when our nation and economy is in recovery, the idea of significant tax increases to pay for left-wing fantasies is an upside-down policy that will certainly not attract businesses, but only export American jobs. We should unite to revitalize our communities, expand broadband, fix our roads, bridges, highways, airports, and other gateways to growth and innovation, not exploit this opportunity to pass a $4 trillion one party wish list that will raise taxes, impose Green New Deal mandates, and add trillions to our national debt.

“I was encouraged to hear the inspiring, thoughtful, and constructive response delivered by Senator Tim Scott, who highlighted the immense potential of our nation if we work together on a bipartisan basis to deliver targeted, commonsense solutions, on infrastructure and other priorities, for the hardworking men and women across America.”