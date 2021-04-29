Northumberland County, DEP, Visit Junk, Mine Fire Site

TREVORTON – Fears of a Centralia type mine fire may have been on the minds of a group of local leaders and others who gathered this week at an illegal dump site and coal pit that caught fire recently.

Waste tires and other discarded items are still smoldering in an old coal pit and mine in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. Officials from Northumberland County and DEP are planning to take further action to make sure the fire does not spread. Last weekend, volunteers used what they called ‘tens of thousands’ of gallons of water to extinguish some of the fire.