Over $200,000 Taken in a Theft Scheme near Milton

Nearly 300 Prepaid Gift Cards Stolen in Confidence Scheme
TURBOT TWP. – State police advice; protect your assets and information. . . Troopers at Milton continue to investigate the theft of more than $200,000 in funds and property from at 71-year-old Milton woman. They told us recently the incident was first reported March 31 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers say 281 prepaid EBay® and Visa® gift cards totaling nearly $140,000 were taken from the woman over the course of nine months, beginning last June. Troopers added two cameras totaling $2,300 were taken and more than $6,700 was wire transferred in the theft. Troopers say the total loss is over $200,000.