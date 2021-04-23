Lewisburg’s Celebration of the Arts Begins This Weekend

Lewisburg Arts Council Pulls Out All the Stops to Have Festival

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg’s annual Celebration of the Arts kicks off this weekend with socially-distanced outdoor workshops and a number of virtual events.

Sara Kelley of the Lewisburg Arts Council says this year’s festival involved a lot of compromise due to COVID, but there’s still so much going on, “We had five workshops and a set of guided tours that are scattered over the next three weekends and those are free, thanks to a sponsorship from Bucknell University.

Stop by the Poetry Path this weekend or check out the guided tours of Mural Alley on Saturdays April 24, May 1 and May 8. The festival’s second weekend features Arts in the Park, a chance to find out about local musicians, theater projects, children’s programs and more, “On Saturday, May 1st, local arts organizations will have a table in the park all spread out and socially-distanced, to let people know what they are doing in the community all year round.”

For a full list of events or to register for any of the free workshops, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com. While you’re on the site, check out the Virtual Arts Fest, available now through May 31. Many of the artists will be offering discounts during the celebration, “People really miss the arts and participating, so to find a way to do it safely and creatively, I think is really fantastic,” Kelley said.

To hear the full WKOK Sunrise interview with Kelley, visit the WKOK podcast page.