Revisiting Tropical Storm Agnes, Almost 50 Years Later

The Tropical Storm that Transformed the Valley; Revisiting Agnes in Virtual Event

LEWISBURG – It’s been almost 50 years since Tropical Storm Agnes descended on the Susquehanna River Basin in June of 1972 and transformed our Valley. Bucknell University’s Humanity Center joins students and local residents to revisit Agnes and the lessons it has for us today through a virtual performance titled, “Learning to Live with Floods: History, Change, Remembrance, and Resilience.”

“True stories from folks in our community,” says Andrew Stuhl, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies and Science. “Sunbury, Lewisburg, Milton, West Milton… but the stories are going to be transformed in really entertaining, stimulating, and surprising ways. Folks will hear monologue, they’ll hear songs, see dances, a couple of different scenes involved and photo montages.”

Stuhl says they’ve put together over 30 interviews and collected hundreds of photos and newspaper articles, “to start commemorate and remember, and glean the lessons from this really historic event.”

The virtual event is free and takes place Thursday night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. WKOK is one of many contributing partners in the event. Online space is limited but you can get more information and register at tinyurl.com/agnesrevisited2021. You can hear the full interview with Stuhl on the WKOK podcast page.