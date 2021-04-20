Wanted Man Caught by Troopers, Marshals in Selinsgrove

Troopers, U.S. Marshals Apprehend Man in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – You may have heard or seen police activity in downtown Selinsgrove last Friday…that was when state troopers and U.S. Marshals apprehended a Schuylkill County man with an active warrant. Court papers say 36-year-old Aaron Gray of Ashland was apprehended and taken into custody Friday and was arraigned at Magistrate John Reed’s office Monday morning on felony drug and gun charges.

Court papers say Gray was wanted for failure to appear for a gun offense. The incident first occurred at 25 South Market Street, when police knocked on the door. Gray’s girlfriend then answered it and Gray fled on foot. Officers eventually apprehended him in the borough. Police then secured the home and found heroin and various other drug paraphernalia, along with a gun and other weapons.