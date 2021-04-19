100 Volunteers Participate in Susquehanna River Cleanup

SUNBURY – About 100 volunteers participated in the Susquehanna River Cleanup Sunday. The group helped pull tons of tires, trash, and many other items from along the riverbanks and nearby islands. Chairperson Danelle Bronowicz told us, the goal was to help remove two years worth of accumulating debris along the riverbanks. Last year, no cleanup was held because of the pandemic.

Crews could be seen along the banks, on boats, on islands, and near bridges, picking up litter. The ninth annual Susquehanna River Cleanup Project found plastics, many recyclables, even some needles.