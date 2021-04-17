COVID Update: 87 More Local Cases, Three More Local Deaths

HARRISBURG – There is an increase of 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, but that is fewer than in previous days. The state Department of Health is reporting there are 5,114 new cases in the state, for a total of 1,103,616 cases.

Locally, there is a slightly higher than average increase in new cases; 87 more cases than the day before. Union County has the sharpest increase with 44 more cases, their total is 5,709 cases since the pandemic began. There were 21 new cases in Northumberland County (8,959 total), 20 new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,442) and two new cases in Montour County (1,906).

There are three more deaths in The Valley; two in Northumberland County, and one in Montour County. Northumberland County has had 342 deaths, Montour county has had 62, Snyder County has had 82 and Union County 86.

Local hospitalization numbers are unchanged: Geisinger Danville has 45 COVID-19 patients, 11 are in intensive care and six on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still has five coronavirus patients, two of whom are in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 20 patients, of whom, four are in intensive care.

Bucknell’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow; an additional 14 students have the virus. So far this semester, 457 students and faculty have had the disease, including 83 students who have it right now, along with two staff. Susquehanna University has an additional student with COVID-19. 12 students and one faculty member had the virus currently. 121 have had COVID since the start of the semester.

The number of vaccinations is growing, locally 1,102 more people have had a shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.