Announcement: Vaccination Clinics Coming Up in Northumberland County

SUNBURY— The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is announcing there are two vaccination clinics coming up in Northumberland County next week.

In Sunbury…The first is Tuesday, April 20 from 9am to 3pm at the Northumberland County Aging Office in the county human service building along Second Street in Sunbury. We have the internet link at WKOK.com for people to use: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210993994788177. Residents without internet can call 570-495-2395.

In Shamokin…The second clinic is Thursday, April 22 9am to 3pm at the CSO office in the Northumberland County building at Two East Arch Street in Shamokin. We have that internet link at WKOK.com: https://hipaa.jotform.com/211025829290149. Again, if you don’t have internet, call 570-495-2395.

According to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, transportation can be provided…call that above mentioned number for more information on that. The CSO, United Way, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, and Custom Care Pharmacy are teaming up for this event.