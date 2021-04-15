Troopers: Man Finds Gun in Trash and Accidentally Shoots Himself

An Accidental Shooting in Snyder County

BEAVER SPRINGS— A Snyder County man was treated at the hospital following an accidental shooting in Spring Township. State Police at Selinsgrove say 55-year-old Robert Thomas of Beaver Springs found a gun in a bag of aluminum cans he got from the Beaver Springs Dump. Thomas did not realize the gun was real and fired one round into his hand. It happened April 4, at 3:44pm, according to troopers.

He was able to drive himself to a nearby ambulance who transported him for treatment. Troopers continue their investigation.