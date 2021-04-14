Williamsport Man Arrested for Armed Robbery Near Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – A lot of local police helped state police capture an armed robber who held up a restaurant near Lewisburg Tuesday afternoon.

CSR 9-1-1 tells us, the Union County Sheriff’s Department, Milton, Buffalo Valley Regional, Mifflinburg and Watsontown police, helped state police respond to, investigate, pursue and arrest the suspect.

Troopers say they arrested 40-year-old Kenneth Gough Jr. of Williamsport, he’s charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime. They say he had a firearm when he robbed a restaurant along Route 15 in Kelly Township, Union County.

A state police news release says Gough went into the restaurant about 5:45pm, his face was covered, he gave a clerk 10-seconds to give him money and showed her a firearm. He took off on Route 15, then I-80 and he was stopped on Route 180. Magistrate Jeffrey Rowe set bail at $200,000.