Women’s Choice Awards Names Evangelical to Top 100 List

Evangelical Earns Top Marks in Women’s Choice Awards

LEWISBURG – Area hospital recognized with Women’s Choice Awards . . . Evangelical Community Hospital has been named to America’s Best Hospital list for obstetrics, orthopedics, stroke care, and patient experience through the Women’s Choice Award consumer advisory group.

The hospital tells us, their best ratings were in staff responsiveness and cleanliness; it also received high marks in communication and information. For more information on the award, visit womenschoiceaward.com.