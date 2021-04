SELINSGROVE – Volunteers found a missing 9-year-old Friday night and he was okay. CSR 9-1-1 tells us the search ended just before midnight Friday night when the boy was found near Route 204.

State troopers say the search started several hours earlier in Penn Township, Snyder County. State police say they were assisted on the scene by Selinsgrove police, Middleburg police, Shamokin Dam police, fire police, EMS and DH & L fire department.