Statewide, there were 4,882 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,068,974. Locally, 64 new cases were reported, including 26 in Northumberland County (they’ve reached 8785 people have had the disease since the start of the pandemic. 25 new cases were reported in Union County, where 5553 people have tested positive for COVID-19.. Snyder County has 11 new cases, for a total of 3366, and Montour County has two new cases for a total of 1883.

There are 2,439 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, and more than 260 are on ventilators.

Locally, hospital numbers from the state were not updated. Geisinger Danville has 52 coronavirus patients, 11 of whom are in intensive care, and five are on ventilators. Evangelical hospital has 14 patients with COVID, four in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin reported one patient Friday, who was in intensive care.

As of Friday, there were 40 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, for a total of 25,402 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Locally, no new deaths are reported. Northumberland County remains at 338 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Union County 86, Snyder County 82, and Montour County 60. The Valley has lost 566 residents because of COVID-19, or about .3% of the local population.

Vaccinations are continuing. No local numbers were updated Saturday, but in Pennsylvania, 6,233,317 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine. Friday, we reported the state Department of Health said 46,038 Northumberland County residents have received at least one dose (19,555 have two shots; 26,483 have one). That 46,000 number means more than half the county residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Snyder County, 15,688 have at least one shot, (6,170 have two shots; 9,518 have one). Union County (19,321 total; 12,059 one shot; 7,262 two shots). Montour County has 15,370 with at least one dose (6,873 have two; 8,497 have just one).

At Bucknell, four more students have COVID-19, meaning 27 have active cases on campus (24 students and three faculty/staff. At Susquehanna University, no change from Friday’s numbers; ten active cases overall., five among students and five among faculty/staff.