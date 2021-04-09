Snyder County Mass Vaccination Clinic Underway at Selinsgrove Center

Snyder County Vaccine Clinic Underway at Selinsgrove Center

SELINSGROVE – The Snyder County Emergency Management, Family Practice Center, DH & L Fire Company, PEMA, and state police, are all aiding in The Valley’s first vaccination clinic today.

At the Selinsgrove Center, the Moderna vaccine was administered Friday and will be again Saturday, and on Friday and Saturday for the next eight weeks. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Derick Shambach, Emergency Management Coordinator said the clinic is first serving the remaining people in Phase 1A and they must pre-register by calling the Area Agency on Aging at 800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558.

He also says, the EMA and the county’s Facebook pages, and the county’s website (www.snydercounty.org) are updated regularly with new links for the next clinic.

About 1,500 people are expected to be vaccinated through the clinic being overseen by Snyder County Emergency Management Agency. Shambach said about 200 per day is an estimate.