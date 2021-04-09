State Police: Violent Disruption at Geisinger Leads to Arrest

State Police Called to Geisinger After Alleged Assault

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Some details are out about a commotion at Geisinger recently which led to an arrest . The incident happened March 31 at Geisinger, Danville, have been released by state police.

26-year-old Denise LaRoche of Marcus Hook in Delaware County, allegedly spit at hospital staff and tried to punch them as they were attempting to administer a shot. Police say she also caused disruption by yelling numerous expletives in public.

LaRoche is in Columbia County Prison on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.