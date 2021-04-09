Susquehanna River Group Seeks Volunteers for April 18 Cleanup

SUNBURY – COVID not stopping the local Susquehanna River cleanup this year . . . The Susquehanna River Cleanup Committee has scheduled its yearly volunteer event for Sunday, April 18 from 8:30 to noon.

Event chairperson Danielle Bronowicz of Sunbury said it only took one day of asking to secure nearly a dozen area sponsors, and she’s hoping to see another good volunteer turnout this year. Goodies like a cup of coffee and free lunch entice a lot of people to help, but there are other good reasons to take part in the event.

Bronowicz says, “If you want to see a change in the world out there, it’s gotta’ start right here and it’s gotta’ start right now. It’s great to think that we can make a difference right here in our small area. So it’s just a few hours of your time that you can make a big difference and feel really good about yourself.”

Volunteers can register on the Susquehanna River Cleanup Facebook event page or at sunburyrevitalization.org. Team leaders already have designated cleanup areas, so early registration helps social distancing efforts. She says feel free to show up at the Sunbury Boat Launch that morning though, as volunteers are always welcome.

Bronowicz says to prepare for the elements by wearing layers and protective footwear. “Sneakers are okay,” she said, “but a thicker boot will probably protect your feet better.”

Sunbury police will help to remove any dangerous items. Rain date for the event is Sunday, April 25. To hear Bronowicz on WKOK Sunrise, visit wkok.com.