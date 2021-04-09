State Senator Gene Yaw Advocates for Clean Streams Fund

HARRISBURG – Three state Senators, including one from The Valley, are seeking to tap Pennsylvania’s federal stimulus funds for clean water initiatives.

Senator Gene Yaw is being joined by fellow Republican Senators Dan Laughlin and Scott Martin, in an effort to secure $250-million for a “Clean Streams Fund.” The money would come out of Pennsylvania’s seven billion-dollar allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The proposed fund would protect and restore Pennsylvania waterways, with an eye toward stimulating economic growth and improved quality of life. Senator Yaw noted generations of land use has left nearly one third of Pennsylvania 85-thousand miles of rivers and streams unfit for human use or aquatic life.