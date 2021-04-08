Pennsylvania Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Supply

Department of Health Says Vaccine Largest Weekly Vaccine Allocation This Week

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 testing and vaccine supplies are ramping up across the Commonwealth and senior advisor for the Department of Health Lindsey Mauldin says Pennsylvania is receiving over 442,000 first doses of the vaccine from the federal government this week.

“That is the highest weekly allocation since vaccine became available in December. That’s also a far cry from January when Pennsylvania was receiving about 125,000 doses per week for more than 4-million eligible residents,” she said.

Mauldin says the increase in supply has allowed the state to confidently open vaccine eligibility to approximately one-million Pennsylvanians in phase 1B, so they can begin making vaccination appointments, “Remember that eligibility does not equal immediate vaccination. It means you’re eligible to schedule an appointment to get your vaccination from a local provider.”

In an update Tuesday, Mauldin says there are currently 235 vaccine providers receiving doses from the state allocation, along with 420 retail pharmacy partners receiving vaccines directly from the federal government.

Providers and locations can be found on the Department of Health online provider map at health.pa.gov.