Hit and Run in Watsontown, Woman Busted After Short Pursuit

WATSONTOWN – A woman was taken into custody last week after a DUI hit and run and assaulting of a police officer in Northumberland County.

Milton state troopers say 41-year-old Mellissa Yoder of West Milton was arrested for the incident that occurred last Friday in Watsontown. Troopers say they observed her hitting a vehicle and fleeing the scene, then refused to pull over for officers.

A short pursuit ensued but ended when troopers and Milton Borough Police boxed Yoder in at her apartment complex. Yoder then initially refused to exit the vehicle while being verbally and physically combative. Later they say she kicked a Watsontown police officer when she was being taken for a blood alcohol test.

Yoder faces several charges, including DUI, Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest and others. She’s now jailed at Union County Prison in lieu of $3000.00 bail.