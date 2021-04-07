Veteran’s Bridge American Flags To Be Replaced Today

SUNBURY – Use extra caution today when the American flags on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, and the Edison Bridge are being replaced today. The flags between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam, and Sunbury and Packer Island, are ready for replacement.

Sunbury police chief Brad Hare tells us, crews from Sunbury’s Department of Public Works, Sunbury Police and Sunbury Rotary Club will be doing the work today. Motorists are advised to keep an eye out for the teams and give wide berth to the helpers.

The work starts at 9:30am. In case of extremely inclement weather, the work could be postponed…we’ll keep you posted.