Volunteers, DCNR, Converge on Valley Brush Fire

GOWEN CITY – Volunteer fire fighters from as far away as Kratzerville, in Snyder County, converged on a brush and forest fire in Northumberland County Monday afternoon, and Monday night. Northumberland County 9-1-1 told us Monday, crews were dispatched at 2:41pm to an area along Upper Road in East Cameron Township.

CSR 911 from Snyder County reports, Kratzerville volunteer fire company’s rehab unit was in service for about five hours, along with numerous crews from Northumberland County companies and state forestry teams. The firefight continued until around midnight. No injuries or property damage were reported but details are still coming in.