Keller, House Oversight Republicans to Visit Southern Border

Valley U.S. Congressman Keller Heading to Border

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the Valley’s U.S. Congressmen will be heading to the US/Mexico border to see firsthand the immigration crisis. Monday, U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) says he and other House Oversight Committee Republicans were headed to the southern border with Mexico at El Paso.

There, they say they’ll tour the Border Patrol Station/El Paso Processing Center, tour the port of entry, tour the border wall, and have a night tour with Border Patrol.

Over the last several weeks, thousands of migrants, especially migrant children, have flooded the US southern border. New Pres. Biden administration policies have led to many concerns and raised the debate again about the issue of illegal immigration into the United States.