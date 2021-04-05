House Member Lynda Schlegel-Culver ‘OK’ After Kidney Transplant

State House Member Lynda Schlegel Culver Kidney Transplant Successful

Here is the full statement:

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who serves constituents in portions of both Northumberland and Snyder counties, underwent successful kidney transplant surgery last week at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

Culver is blessed with the gracious gift of a kidney from a living donor, who received a lengthy and detailed evaluation before being deemed a match. Both Culver and her donor are doing well after successful surgeries.

“I will be forever grateful to my donor for this generous and selfless act, and thankful for the expert medical care I received at both Johns Hopkins and Geisinger Medical centers,” Culver said. “I would like to express my gratitude to my family members for their unwavering love and support during this journey.”

She added, “I humbly ask for your prayers during the healing process – for both me and my donor – and look forward to a full and speedy recovery for both of us.”

Culver is working remotely for a few weeks and will resume her normal, in-person schedule as soon as she is cleared medically to do so.

Her office will maintain normal business hours and full-service operations in Sunbury at 106 Arch St. You can reach the office at 570-286-5885 or toll free 1-800-924-9060.