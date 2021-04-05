Police Release Details of Crash March 27 on 11 & 15

Overturned truck crash details emerge

SHAMOKIN DAM – State police are out with details on a truck crash over a week ago on Routes 11 & 15 in Shamokin Dam. Troopers at Selinsgrove investigated the March 27 incident at the intersection of Routes 11 and 15, at the site of the former Tedd’s Landing restaurant.

They say a tractor-trailer overturned when the driver from York PA, 61-year-old James Keller was turning from Route 11. Police said Keller was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, but received a citation for an inspection violation. No one else was hurt in the wreck.