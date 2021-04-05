Another Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Starts Today

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health tells us, today they are allowing people in category 1B to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations. In Phase 1B, a quarter million people are eligible including more people in congregate settings and persons receiving home and community-based services.

Also, first responders, correctional officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers , grocery store workers, education workers, clergy and other essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers and individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

Then April 12, all Pennsylvanians in Phase 1C will be eligible for vaccine, and then on April 19, all remaining Pennsylvanians will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. Sanitation workers, janitorial staff, utility workers and postal employees are among the first four groups to have priority to sign up for appointments.

More information on the state’s website, health.pa.gov.