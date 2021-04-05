Schuylkill County Free Speech Cheerleader Case at US High Court

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM TV is reporting…A Schuylkill County School District is taking a free-speech case to the United States Supreme Court this month. A few years ago, Brandi Levy cursed out Mahanoy Junior-Senior High School to her friends on Snapchat when she didn’t make varsity cheerleading as a freshman. The school then suspended Levy from cheering for a year. The ACLU sued on her behalf, arguing free speech. Levy has won two court cases over this, but now, the district is taking it to the nation’s high court, “I just want the Supreme Court to realize that every person and every student and young adults have their freedom of speech,” Levy said.

"If they just took her aside and said 'Brandi, kind of watch, be careful with what you're saying or doing.' But as far as the action they took, I think that was far-reached above and beyond where they should be," said Larry Levy, the student's father. In its court filing, the Mahanoy School District argues, "the First Amendment is not a territorial straight-jacket that forces schools to ignore speech that disrupts the school environment." The Supreme Court will hear the case later in April and will rule by the end of June.