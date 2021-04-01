Coal Township Man Facing 103 Counts of Child Porn Charges

SHAMOKIN – A man from Coal Township is facing 103 counts of possession of child pornography, and disseminating a photo or film of child sex acts.

39-year-old Dean Reedy was arraigned in front of magistrate John Gembic and is being held on $25,000 bail. State police and other law enforcement agencies say he was in possession of illegal child pornography, they say he’s facing charges of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.

Stonington State police, their Northeast Computer Crime Unit, West Hazelton police, Luzerne and Northumberland County District Attorneys, Coal Township Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were all in on the investigation and arrest. Police say they searched Reedy’s home and seized a computer.