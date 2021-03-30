Review: Central Chamber Helps with Business Support During Pandemic

Chamber Helps During Pandemic

Continuing Pandemic Support to Businesses

MILTON—One of the helping hands during the year-long pandemic has been local chambers of commerce. Chambers have provided resources and helped solved problems for their members during these challenging times. President and CEO of the Central PA Chamber Tea Jay Aikey says some problems they deal with might be large, and some might be small, whatever their member needs. “For instance, sub shops use gloves. They’ve always used gloves way before we ever heard of COVID. And, the price of gloves had skyrocketed,” Aikey said. The chamber helped to find a vendor who would supply gloves to the sub shop for less than they were spending prior to COVID-19.

Another of the helpful ways the chamber is engaged is to connect potential employees to potential employers. “And last week was the very first of many to come job fairs for employers to connect with these individuals,” she said.

Aikey says they are planning their Leadercast program for this August, which will help leaders to learn more about shifting when their conditions change. “We are going to hear from top leaders who have experienced disruptions in their businesses and their lives and share how they’ve shifted and made their organizations better and we are going to hear some life changing takeaways from over ten great leaders,” Aikey said.

The Central PA Chamber is 116 years and serves over 520 members. Aikey is celebrating her tenth year with the Central PA Chamber. You can hear more from her on the WKOK Podcast page.