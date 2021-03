COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — Volunteer fire fighters were called to a business in Coal Township, Northumberland County about 8:15pm Sunday evening. The Coal Township Fire Department was called to Cliff Street Tanning, where a fire was located in a laundromat there. Crews were on the scene about an hour, no injuries were reported and the fire was said to be quickly contained, according to Northumberland County 9-1-1.