State Police: Four PA Teenagers Charged With Local Car Theft

TURBOTVILLE – Four teenagers are facing charges after they stole a car in Northumberland County recently. State police say the four females took the vehicle from a location on Main Street in Turbotville, and they were stopped a short time later along Interstate 80 in Montour County.

The incident happened last Saturday; charged will be a sixteen-year-old from Bucks County, a fifteen-year-old from Lehigh County, and two seventeen-year-olds from Lebanon, Pa., and Pittsburgh. The teen women were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.