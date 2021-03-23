Challenging Time: Teens Face Many Changes During Pandemic

COVID Affecting Adolescents in a Variety of Ways

SELINSGROVE – Teens are facing a perfect storm of stressors during the pandemic…WKOK Sunrise hosted UPMC Behavioral Health Specialist Dr. Lindsay Sauers to discuss how area teens have been coping with the pandemic.

We’ve all faced major disruptions throughout the past year, but emotional upheaval can be particularly difficult for developing adolescents, “There’ve just been so many changes to which they have to constantly adjust, and that’s in addition to this developmental period.”

Dr. Sauers added that teen suicide had already been on the rise, and this “perfect storm” of stressors makes it even harder to cope. She says connecting on an emotional level is important for all of us, and has high hopes for teens utilizing social media in healthy ways.

“It sort of forced all of us to become a little more creative about how to be in touch with each other,” she said, adding, “And so I think, with teens in particular, they’ve been able to use the technology in a way to continue to connect, really helping those individuals to thrive.”

If you or anyone you know is in danger of self-harm, please call the national suicide hotline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org to save a life.

